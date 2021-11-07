VIBE (VIBE) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.05 Million

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One VIBE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0271 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. VIBE has a market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $21,707.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00051472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.79 or 0.00256018 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.61 or 0.00101915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011855 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

