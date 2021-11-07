ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%.

NASDAQ:VIACA traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $38.98. 71,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,604. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $101.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.39.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ViacomCBS stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 109.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,963 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.