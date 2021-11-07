ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,504,624 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DCM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIAC. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.65.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $36.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average of $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

