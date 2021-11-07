Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will report earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $2.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $12.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.73 to $13.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.66 to $14.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.63.

Shares of VRTX traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $192.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,231,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $242.99.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 974.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,616,774 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,287 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,203.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227,475 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,177 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,918,067 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,467 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,733,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,238,000 after buying an additional 694,871 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $135,844,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

