Vertex Energy (VTNR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Vertex Energy to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.42 million. On average, analysts expect Vertex Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VTNR opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23. Vertex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.31 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VTNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vertex Energy stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 6,770.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vertex Energy were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

