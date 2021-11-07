Verso Co. (VRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Verso has a payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Verso to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Get Verso alerts:

Verso stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. Verso has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $763.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.85.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.49. Verso had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that Verso will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

VRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Verso

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.