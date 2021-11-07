Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 14.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Veritiv by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Veritiv by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Veritiv by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VRTV opened at $155.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.98. Veritiv Co. has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $155.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.10 and a 200-day moving average of $73.54.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRTV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

