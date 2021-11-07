Venus Reward Token (VRT) One Day Volume Tops $11.43 Million

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded up 54% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Over the last week, Venus Reward Token has traded up 50% against the dollar. One Venus Reward Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Venus Reward Token has a total market capitalization of $32.66 million and $11.43 million worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Venus Reward Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00051666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.98 or 0.00257839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.56 or 0.00101803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011867 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004496 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Coin Profile

VRT is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

Buying and Selling Venus Reward Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus Reward Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus Reward Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus Reward Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Reward Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus Reward Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.