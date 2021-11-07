Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 141,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,110,211 shares.The stock last traded at $16.47 and had previously closed at $16.68.

The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.992 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Vedanta’s previous dividend of $0.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Vedanta by 1.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,182,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,913,000 after buying an additional 42,371 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vedanta by 2.2% during the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,056,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Vedanta by 19.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,533,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,271,000 after purchasing an additional 249,475 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Vedanta by 17.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,204,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 182,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Vedanta by 40.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 677,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 196,759 shares in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vedanta Company Profile (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

