Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 141,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,110,211 shares.The stock last traded at $16.47 and had previously closed at $16.68.
The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.992 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Vedanta’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Vedanta Company Profile (NYSE:VEDL)
Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.
