Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 34.27% and a negative net margin of 4,363.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

VXRT stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,585,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,218,813. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68. Vaxart has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $836.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.21.

In related news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $42,554.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vaxart by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 178,320 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vaxart by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Vaxart by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 33,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vaxart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

