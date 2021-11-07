Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VTWRF. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Vantage Towers alerts:

Shares of Vantage Towers stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. Vantage Towers has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $36.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.29.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.