Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,681 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 958,832 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,335,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,715,000 after buying an additional 211,336 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after buying an additional 35,435 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,514,000 after buying an additional 200,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,581,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,131,000 after buying an additional 86,139 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $321.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $303.75 and a 200-day moving average of $290.43. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $230.94 and a 52 week high of $323.23.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

