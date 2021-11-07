Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.48% of Immunovant worth $42,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 2nd quarter worth $2,490,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 2nd quarter worth $676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunovant alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on IMVT. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist decreased their price target on Immunovant from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

In other Immunovant news, Director George V. Migausky purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Douglas J. Hughes bought 18,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $150,355.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 30,247 shares of company stock worth $243,805. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.66. Immunovant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). On average, equities analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.