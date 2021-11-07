Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 957,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,203 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Anika Therapeutics worth $41,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 571.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after buying an additional 556,349 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 21.6% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 311,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,466,000 after buying an additional 55,191 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,888,000 after buying an additional 29,412 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 22.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 192,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 35,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $7,981,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Levitz acquired 2,850 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $114,598.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $45.03 on Friday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $48.37. The stock has a market cap of $649.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.83, a PEG ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.05.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.26. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

