Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,040,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Tattooed Chef were worth $43,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTCF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tattooed Chef by 387.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,757,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,727 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Tattooed Chef by 570.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 329,844 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef in the first quarter worth about $3,051,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Tattooed Chef by 140.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 156,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tattooed Chef by 918.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 106,905 shares during the last quarter. 20.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

TTCF stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.51.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.05 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Tattooed Chef Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.