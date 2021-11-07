Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369,387 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $39,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Talos Energy by 340.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 177.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Talos Energy by 15,750.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Talos Energy by 44.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 29.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $938,881.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

NYSE TALO opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 3.02. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $18.93.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

