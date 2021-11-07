Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 40,063 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,567,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,063 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.39% of American Public Education worth $44,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in American Public Education by 137.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,848,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,878,000 after buying an additional 1,071,751 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,120,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,908,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 28.8% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 988,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 221,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,981,000 after purchasing an additional 168,620 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Public Education alerts:

In other American Public Education news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Public Education has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

NASDAQ APEI opened at $26.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.80 million, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.