Uwe Schramm Sells 5,000 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Uwe Schramm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $360,000.00.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $79.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -998.75 and a beta of 1.51. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Altair Engineering’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALTR. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Griffin Securities started coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 101,177 shares of the software’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,150 shares of the software’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,223 shares of the software’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after buying an additional 30,466 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,470 shares of the software’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after buying an additional 21,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325,859 shares of the software’s stock valued at $160,345,000 after buying an additional 25,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

