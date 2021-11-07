Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz(R), Zapp’s(R), Golden Flake(R), Good Health(R), Boulder Canyon(R), Hawaiian Brand(R) and TORTIYAHS!(R). Utz Brands Inc., formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York, United States. “

UTZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.63.

NYSE:UTZ opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $297.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.69 million. Equities research analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th.

In other news, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 26,487 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $424,321.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 401,303 shares of company stock worth $6,555,667 in the last three months. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,164,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,409,000 after purchasing an additional 122,608 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,861,000 after buying an additional 1,860,191 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,753,000 after buying an additional 119,065 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,370,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,987,000 after buying an additional 248,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,883,000 after buying an additional 2,569,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

