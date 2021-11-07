USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) President Sells $56,777.63 in Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) President Jim Brown sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $56,777.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

USNA opened at $102.32 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 11.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 3,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

USNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.