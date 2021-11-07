USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) President Sells $56,777.63 in Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) President Jim Brown sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $56,777.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
USNA opened at $102.32 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.84.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 11.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.
USNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
