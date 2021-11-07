Uquid Coin Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $196.70 million and $7.49 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin coin can currently be purchased for $19.67 or 0.00031583 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00051876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.08 or 0.00253823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00102449 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011923 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004470 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Uquid Coin Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

