Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) PT Lowered to $44.00

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price target reduced by Truist from $65.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Upland Software from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.44.

UPLD opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.31. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upland Software news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $260,404.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $358,090.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 228,467 shares in the company, valued at $8,341,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,156 shares of company stock worth $626,995 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

