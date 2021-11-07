UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) by 34.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,830 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in UP Fintech were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UP Fintech by 5,487.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,898,000 after buying an additional 3,148,264 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UP Fintech by 670.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,620,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,965,000 after buying an additional 1,410,234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in UP Fintech by 588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,493,000 after buying an additional 1,105,716 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UP Fintech by 1,407.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,143,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,151,000 after buying an additional 1,068,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in UP Fintech by 4,296.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,292,000 after buying an additional 840,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TIGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of UP Fintech stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 85.14 and a beta of 1.54. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.23 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.24%.

UP Fintech Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR).

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.