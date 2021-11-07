UnMarshal Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.81 Million (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 7th. UnMarshal has a market cap of $12.34 million and $1.81 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnMarshal coin can currently be purchased for $1.74 or 0.00002811 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UnMarshal has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00085805 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00084513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.88 or 0.00100075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,563.48 or 0.07379775 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,997.54 or 1.00258565 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00022266 BTC.

About UnMarshal

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

