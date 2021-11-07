Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Billion

Brokerages expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will post $3.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.23 billion. Universal Health Services posted sales of $3.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year sales of $12.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.40 billion to $12.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.73 billion to $13.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. Cowen started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UHS traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.88. 1,090,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,084. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.20 and its 200-day moving average is $148.65. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $116.50 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Earnings History and Estimates for Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

