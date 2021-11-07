United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.330-$-0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Fire Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday.

UFCS stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.31. 81,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.36 million, a P/E ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.44. United Fire Group has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $36.40.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Fire Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.83%.

In other news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $143,767.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,222.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George D. Milligan acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,515.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in United Fire Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of United Fire Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

