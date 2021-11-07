United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 431,373 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 13,326,541 shares.The stock last traded at $52.65 and had previously closed at $49.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.22.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($8.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the second quarter worth $50,000. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

