Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 117.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 492.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,357,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,499,000 after buying an additional 1,959,572 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Umpqua by 456.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,176,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 965,011 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Umpqua by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,176,000 after purchasing an additional 698,963 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Umpqua by 354.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 825,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 643,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Umpqua by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,355,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,794,000 after purchasing an additional 366,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.21.

Umpqua stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.19. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $22.03.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

