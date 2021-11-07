UGAS (UGAS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.87 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $348,166.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, UGAS has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00051886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.79 or 0.00256823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.61 or 0.00102236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011917 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

