UBS Group Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €2.70 Price Target

UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on O2D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.40 ($4.00) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €3.40 ($4.00) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €2.72 ($3.20).

Shares of ETR:O2D opened at €2.43 ($2.86) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €2.37 and a 200 day moving average of €2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of €2.13 ($2.50) and a 52 week high of €2.63 ($3.09).

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

