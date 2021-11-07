UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 391 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $19,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,480,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,488,000 after buying an additional 152,968 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,980,000 after buying an additional 80,894 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,366,000 after purchasing an additional 60,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 47,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JLP Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 68,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

PS Business Parks stock opened at $179.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.05 and a 200-day moving average of $158.32. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a one year low of $123.13 and a one year high of $181.89. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.50.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 46.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.93%.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

