UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,302 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Comerica worth $24,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Comerica by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 813,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after buying an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at $908,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Comerica by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $461,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $64,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,070 shares of company stock worth $1,226,672. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Comerica from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $87.55 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.24 and its 200 day moving average is $75.48. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.