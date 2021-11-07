UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 5,051 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.25% of Commerce Bancshares worth $21,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 10,366 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $73.99 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.32 and a 52 week high of $83.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $351.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $154,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

