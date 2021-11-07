UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $24.34 Million Stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,348 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $24,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth $32,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 28.0% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 194,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,629,000 after acquiring an additional 42,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 152.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,745,000 after acquiring an additional 173,914 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.34.

AIMC opened at $59.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.81 and its 200-day moving average is $60.57. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

