UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $20.95 Million Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 358,959 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,017 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $20,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 18.7% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BCC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $69.74 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 2.79%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

