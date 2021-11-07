UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $20.05 Million Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,204 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.26% of Brunswick worth $20,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 147.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 41.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,277,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,216,000 after purchasing an additional 372,764 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 30.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 31,721 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 30.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,032,000 after purchasing an additional 44,214 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter worth $30,976,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

BC opened at $100.19 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.16.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.94%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BC. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.93.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

