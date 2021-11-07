UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,491 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.17% of Watsco worth $18,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 4,676.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,025,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Finally, Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $295.22 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.79.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.27%.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens upgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.33.
About Watsco
Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.
