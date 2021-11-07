Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Raises Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) declared a dividend on Friday, November 5th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Ubiquiti has a payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

UI stock traded down $3.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $308.86. The stock had a trading volume of 158,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,704. Ubiquiti has a 1-year low of $216.06 and a 1-year high of $401.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $312.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.94.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.59). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 32.48% and a negative return on equity of 491.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ubiquiti will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total value of $521,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ubiquiti stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Ubiquiti worth $15,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

