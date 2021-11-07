Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Cut to $62.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price lowered by MKM Partners from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.89.

UBER opened at $47.19 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,058 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 665.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 219,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 190,407 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,372 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 509,697 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after acquiring an additional 70,825 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 864.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 40,003 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 35,857 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

