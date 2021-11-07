U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE USPH opened at $108.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $90.44 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.77 and its 200 day moving average is $114.03.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $177,959.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $232,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,761 shares of company stock worth $1,137,674 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $11,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.