U Network (UUU) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One U Network coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, U Network has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. U Network has a total market cap of $4.37 million and $537,119.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Sentinel (DVPN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- CyberVein (CVT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.
U Network Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “
Buying and Selling U Network
