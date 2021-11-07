Typhoon Network (TYPH) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $15,258.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00084580 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00083230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.29 or 0.00100025 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,573.94 or 0.07344260 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,872.01 or 0.99346376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00022254 BTC.

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,046,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

