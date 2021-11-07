TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Upgraded to “Market Perform” by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TUIFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. AlphaValue cut TUI to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays cut TUI from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TUI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $2.50.

OTCMKTS:TUIFY opened at $1.64 on Thursday. TUI has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $782.74 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TUI will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 14.48%.

About TUI

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

