Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $487,000 Position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FLYW shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Flywire from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Flywire from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

FLYW stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.60. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $27.63 and a 1 year high of $57.41.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

