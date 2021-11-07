Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 9,636 Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,636 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 18.7% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth about $146,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

BCC opened at $69.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.88. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.00.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

BCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.