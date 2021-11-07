Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 158.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 15,253 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1,786.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,693,000 after acquiring an additional 86,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,702,000 after acquiring an additional 40,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 122,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $201,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $241.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 0.50. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.17 and a 52 week high of $282.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.15.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICUI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

