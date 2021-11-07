Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $578,000 in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 123,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lannett by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,757,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,228,000 after buying an additional 66,618 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Lannett by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,933,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 45,970 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lannett by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,877,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lannett by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,085,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 136,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lannett by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NYSE LCI opened at $2.29 on Friday. Lannett Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $96.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Lannett had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 83.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

