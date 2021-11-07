Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $536,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Zoetis by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS stock opened at $216.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.45. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $218.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total value of $1,988,493.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $1,985,738.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,638,462. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.27.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

