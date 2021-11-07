Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $499,000 in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 62.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,622,000 after buying an additional 362,511 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,089,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,398,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,783,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,834,000 after buying an additional 89,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MNR opened at $21.12 on Friday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a current ratio of 19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 110.77%.

MNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.88 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.