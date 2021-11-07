TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TTMI. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of TTMI opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.19. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $556.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

